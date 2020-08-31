STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Remove barricades from Broadway, demand Kochi traders

Traders of Broadway have urged authorities to remove the barricades placed by police inside the market, claiming that the obstructions were one of the factors that hit their business during Onam.

Published: 31st August 2020 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 03:47 AM

A policeman keeps watch in front of the stretch leading to Broadway, one of the trading hubs of Kochi , Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Traders of Broadway have urged authorities to remove the barricades placed by police inside the market, claiming that the obstructions were one of the factors that hit their business during Onam.

Barricades are currently in place at Chamber Road, Broadway North-end, Basin road-2, Juice Street, Market Road, Merchants Road, Kuttappayi Road, Muslim Street, Kovilvatttom Road and Payyappilly Road, said functionaries of Kerala Merchants and Chamber of Commerce (KMCC).

Traders said two barricades, one at Broadway South-end and the other at Juice Street West-end, have been removed but the police have set up checkposts there to enforce Covid protocol and are scanning people entering markets.

“Though we have been allowed to open, people feel that the area is a containment zone because of the barricades,” said KMCC general secretary K M Vipin. He said the barricades will also dissuade customers from visiting textile shops which are a huge attraction during Onam.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam Market Stall Owners Association (EMSOA) will be opening all its shops at the market on Thiruvonam. “Shops selling essential items will remain open from 7am till 9pm on Sunday,” said EMSOA secretary N H Shameed.

Sale of flowers affected

Owing to the pandemic, flower shops at Banerji road, Mattanchery, Flower Junction, Fort Kochi, Tripunithura, Cherai, Paravoor, Angamaly, Kothamangalam and Aluva witnessed low turnout on Sunday. Florists feel the chief minister’s statement against buying flowers affected business.

