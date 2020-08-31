Routes identified in Kochi for India Cycles4Change Challenge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To promote cycling and non-motorised transport systems, the Centre has come up with India Cycles4Change Challenge. Kochi is one of the cities chosen by the Centre for the project.

The routes identified for setting up dedicated cycling tracks include AM Road connecting Park Avenue Road, Shanmugham Road and Durbar Hall Ground Road, Panampilly Nagar-Thevara route and Fort Kochi and surrounding roads.

“It is essential to carry out awareness programmes and improve road infrastructure to improve facilities for cyclists. The challenge intends to encourage people to take up cycling not only for leisure but also as a mode of transport. The awareness programmes will be carried out after Onam,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, CEO, Cochin Smart Mission Limited.