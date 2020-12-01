CSML portal, app to go live on Tuesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin Smart Mission Limited’s (CSML) ‘Smart Kochi’ web portal and mobile application will be live from Tuesday. The app which is expected to help in engaging with the citizens smartly will be available through www. smartkochi.in. The public can also download the “smartkochi” mobile application from Google Playstore. Smart Kochi app and web portal will have the facility of public information and will be action-oriented.

Using the Smart Kochi web application, people can easily figure out the ward-wise details and its boundaries, nearby police stations, Akshaya centres, hospitals, ambulances, metro stations and railway stations through the GIS portal. This application also has a list and contact numbers of major useful public services like hospitals, blood banks, schools and employment service centres. Citizens can register to a central grievance management system, which in turn will be delegated to respective departments.

They can also upload images/documents/ video along with the grievance. A grievance ID will be provided to the citizens. They will be able to share the location details related to the grievance. Any update to the status of the grievance will be notified back to the citizen using an SMS. The history of the grievances and action taken by the departments will also be available.

CSML is initiating this web application aspect through the Project Integrated Command Control and

Communication Centre as part of the Smart Cities Mission.

Grievances related to services provided by Kochi Corporation, Kerala Water Authority, Kerala State

Electricity Board and PWD (Roads) can be submitted through the app.

Citizens can report grievances related to potholes, waste management, drainage, leakage in water supply,

waterlogging/stagnation, streetlights, dog menace