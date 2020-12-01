STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Driver killed, conductor critical as KSRTC bus rams tree in median

Speeding may be cause of accident, too early to reach conclusion, says KSRTC official

Published: 01st December 2020 06:04 AM

The KSRTC super deluxe bus that crashed into a tree on the Aroor-Edappally bypass near  Chakkaraparambu on Monday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The driver of a KSRTC bus died and 26 others were injured when the vehicle crashed into a tree in the median on the Aroor- Edappally bypass near Chakkaraparambu in Kochi in the early hours of Monday. The KSRTC super deluxe bus from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode met with the accident around 4am.

The driver, Arun Sukumar, a native of Pazhayakada in Thiruvananthapuram, died as the front portion of the vehicle was completely damaged. Conductor Suresh Raj, 50, of Kanjiramkulam, also in Thiruvananthapuram, who suffered serious injuries was admitted to Ernakulam Medical Centre.

As per the hospital, his health condition remains critical. “We are not sure about the reason behind the accident. Speeding may be the cause, but it’s early to reach a conclusion now,” said a KSRTC official.

‘He loved to go on long-distance trips

T’Puram: Colleagues remembered Arun Sukumar, 37, as a dedicated employee who loved to go on long-distance trips. Employed for almost eight years, first as a contract staff and later as a permanent employee, he was a regular driver of Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil and Thiruvananthapuram- Bengaluru buses. His body was laid to rest at St Francis Xavier church cemetery at Thirupuram in Neyyatinkara on Monday night.

