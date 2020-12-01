STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Fusion foresight

24-year-old singer Arya Dhayal, who shot to fame after Amitabh Bachchan tweeted her video, has recently released her second single titled ‘King of my kind’  

Published: 01st December 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: In July, as the world was in the throes of a raging pandemic, the news of India’s biggest superstar Amitabh Bachchan testing positive for Covid-19 came as a blow to all his fans. While the veteran actor received thousands of messages wishing him a speedy recovery, one voice that provided him solace like no other. Bachchan tweeted the video of Arya Dhayal, a 24-year-old singer from Kannur, whose electric fusion of classical Carnatic and pop music ‘brightened’ his day at the hospital. 

It is anyone’s guess what followed. After a dizzying episode of overnight glory, Arya has recently released her second single titled ‘King of my kind’ which has garnered over two lakh views in just three days. TNIE caught up with the young musician who looks to bewell on her way to lasting fame.

It seems like you have been dabbling in both classical and western music genres for many years. Tell us about your journey.
I started learning Carnatic music from a very young age. I trained for over 20 years and participated in a lot of singing competitions. I started listening to western music when I was about 15 or 16. Eventually, I started practising it by adding swaras in between. That is how my mashups began. My tryst with western music began with listening to Taylor Swift. During the lockdown, I bought a Ukulele and learnt how to play it which gave me the option to strum my own chords.

Did you always imagine taking up music as a career?
I always took music seriously. I never missed my classes as I found that it relieved me from stress. But I never thought I would become a full-time musician. I was good at academics and my parents wanted me to excel at it so I completed my post-graduation in statistics. Having said that, I also knew music would be a part of my life throughout. However, I expected it to be a gradual growth. My video became viral across the country after Amitabh Bachchan shared it. My follower count shot up from 4,000 something to over 3.5 lakh subscribers on YouTube.

What was your reaction when you found out?
So the ‘Believer-Carnatic mix’ video of mine was sort of going viral in Kerala and was being shared by celebrities from the Malayalam film industry. But the fun fact is that what Amitabh Bachchan shared was a completely different video of Suddha Dhanyasi raga and ‘Shape of you’ mashup. I have no clue how it reached him. When I picked up, he told me to drink a glass of water and then informed me about the Bachchan tweet. I couldn’t speak for the next couple of minutes.

You have talked about your last single as a blend of Carnatic and pop which wasn’t that experimented with as compared to Carnatic and rock. What was your frame of mind while writing it?
‘King of my kind’ is all about my dreams and how I look forward to my future. It also delves into gender and culture-based factors that lock me into following a certain lifestyle and how I want to break that. Through the lyrics are in English, it has been composed in the Suddha Dhanyasi raga. 

The accompanying video portrays a complex, non-linear story arc. Tells us about the visualisation.
Amal Komath and Abhijith Kuttichira, who helmed the concept and direction ,worked on my first single. They also know me pretty well so I wanted them on board again. We found cinematographer Favaz Afi online who in turn introduced us to the editor who goes by Artofshambu. We included incidents from my life in the script and the whole thing was visualised as a dream. We shot in Wayanad and at my home in Kannur.  

What are your plans going forward?
I would love to do more independent music. I think it gives me a lot more freedom and flexibility so a few singles are in the pipeline. If I am presented with a good playback singing opportunity, I will consider it as well.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp