STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

In-person voting by Covid patients may lead to fraud: KGMOA

The Medical Officers Association says it will be impossible to identify the voter in PPE 

Published: 01st December 2020 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

election-voting-inked-finger-photo2

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) has come out strongly against the state government’s decision to allow Covid-19 patients to cast their votes at polling stations citing that it would lead to electoral fraud and malpractices. According to KGMOA, it will be impossible for the polling officers to identify the voter who will be wearing PPE (personal protective equipment), face-shield and masks. 

KGMOA state president Joseph Chacko said that postal ballots should be the only option for Covid-19 patients to vote. He said that it would be impossible for the electoral officers to recognise the voter. “I don’t think anybody would dare to remove the mask and see the face of the person who is Covid-19 positive.

There is scope for electoral fraud and just the ID would be enough for someone wearing a PPE to vote,” said Joseph Chacko. He said that the association has warned the government already.  “Also the viral load would be high during the initial days of the infection and letting them come out and vote would put everybody out there at risk of contracting the infection,” he said. 

He said that the state has to brace for yet another wave of the pandemic post local body elections and the ongoing Sabarimala season. “Some candidates are going around asking for votes without masks and in large groups. Covid-19 protocols are blatantly getting violated during the election campaign and the respective district administration should take steps to enforce the rules. Officers with magisterial powers should be deployed to take action against violators during the campaign,” said Joseph. 

The State Election Commission has given the nod for the government proposal allowing Covid-19 patients and quarantined people to cast their votes directly at the polling booths during the last one hour. 

No chance, says Commission
State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran said that there is zero chance of electoral fraud. “The Health Department has all the details of the patients and we do not think there is scope for malpractices. We will be checking IDs and photos in the voters’ list.  All other particulars will be cross-checked before allowing the person to vote. There is no chance for the voter to visit another booth and commit fraudulent activities,” he said. Bhaskaran said that there are agents and officers available at the booths to keep a note of the same.

On alert
The state has to brace for another wave of Covid-19 post local body elections and Sabarimala season

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid patients COVID 19 Local body polls
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp