Startup with Malayali co-founder raises $3 million

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Helia, a US-based enterprise security startup, which has a Kochi-based co-founder, Ashwin Sreenivas, raised $3 million in funding. The investments were led by some of the top venture capital firms and investorws in Silicon Valley including Neo, Abstract Ventures and Kevin Hartz, the co-founder and chairman of Eventbrite. The other co-founders of the firm are US-based Russell Kaplan and Daniel Berrios.

Helia’s SaaS (Software as a Service) platform enhances physical security within enterprises by autonomously reviewing security camera footage in real time. Helia uses cutting-edge deep learning to monitor cameras for security events, and alerts teams of breaches instantaneously before they escalate into security incidents.

It integrates with existing security cameras, processes their feeds on an enterprise’s premises using Helia’s deep learning stack, and centralises results to the cloud where they can be viewed securely. “We are honoured to have this incredible group of investors backing our vision and helping Helia on its journey,” said Ashwin.

