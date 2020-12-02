Grab exciting offers at LuLu’s Super Friday sale

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala’s biggest shopping extravaganza, LuLu ‘Super Friday’ sale is happening at LuLu. Shoppers can enjoy offers and savings of a lifetime with up to 70 per cent off on the best of fashion, electronics, and groceries from LuLu’s online store – www.luluhypermarket.in.

Shoppers can choose from the best brands of smartphones with up to 50 per cent off and an additional 5 per cent off on every purchase. Top selling laptops available up to 40 per cent off with free Amazon Echo on every purchase. Along with irresistible online deals, LuLu offers its shoppers exclusive offline deals across LuLu Hypermarket, LuLu Fashion Store and LuLu Connect.

Grab up to to 70 per cent off on the season’s best fashion picks in menswear, womenswear, kids wear, footwear, accessories and more from top participating brands Louis Philippe, Allen Solly Woman, Van Heusen, Puma, UCB, Lee Cooper, U.S Polo kids, GAP and more. Premium perfumes range from Paco Rabanne, Mont Blanc, Prada, Boss and Lactose up to 50 per cent off. The sale will be held till December 5.