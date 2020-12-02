STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Grab exciting offers at LuLu’s Super Friday sale

Shoppers can choose from the best brands of smartphones with up to 50 per cent off and an additional 5 per cent off on every purchase.

Published: 02nd December 2020 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

In the wake of the COVID-19 threat, Lulu Mall wears a deserted look.

(Photo | EPS/Angela)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala’s biggest shopping extravaganza, LuLu ‘Super Friday’ sale is happening at LuLu. Shoppers can enjoy offers and savings of a lifetime with up to 70 per cent off on the best of fashion, electronics, and groceries from LuLu’s online store – www.luluhypermarket.in. 

Shoppers can choose from the best brands of smartphones with up to 50 per cent off and an additional 5 per cent off on every purchase. Top selling laptops available up to 40 per cent off with free Amazon Echo on every purchase. Along with irresistible online deals, LuLu offers its shoppers exclusive offline deals across LuLu Hypermarket, LuLu Fashion Store and LuLu Connect. 

Grab up to to 70 per cent off on the season’s best fashion picks in menswear, womenswear, kids wear, footwear, accessories and more from top participating brands Louis Philippe, Allen Solly Woman, Van Heusen, Puma, UCB, Lee Cooper, U.S Polo kids, GAP and more. Premium perfumes range from Paco Rabanne, Mont Blanc, Prada, Boss and Lactose up to 50 per cent off. The sale will be held till December 5. 

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

