Masterstroke!

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Guinness World Record holder Ratheesh Kumar aims to swim across the English Channel with his limbs bound to educate the public on marine pollution. The scuba driver employs the swimming technique of a dolphin

Lifeguard and scuba driver Ratheesh Kumar is a man true to his bucket list. The Kollam native recently set a Guinness World Record in swimming as he covered 10km across the T S Canal (Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur Canal), a national waterway, in five hours and 10 minutes with his hands and legs bound. Ratheesh now aspires to swim across the English Channel similarly and set another record that has never been accomplished in the world. Currently, Ratheesh seeks financial aid to commence his training at Dover Beach, London, by March 2021.

Born and raised in Alappad, Ratheesh began his tryst with water rather early in life. It turned into a full-blown craze and the boy was keen on adopting a signature swimming style. “I was fascinated by dolphins and their swimming technique. So, I tied my hands and legs and mastered their stroke,” says Ratheesh. The lifeguard has been practising this method for over two decades now and is fondly called ‘Dolphin Ratheesh’.

For his distinct swimming pattern, Ratheesh holds several records, including the Limca Book of Records for swimming with hands and legs bound in the Arabian Sea and swimming in the Ashtamudi Lake for one km with his body wrapped in a sack. He was also awarded the title of ‘Best Lifeguard’ in 2012.

More than what meets the eyeOn the surface, it may seem adventurous but Ratheesh is a man with a mission. He wants Kerala to be a state with zero drowning accidents.

“Many lives are lost every year to drowning incidents in the state. A substantial number of people lost their lives during the floods as they did not know swimming. My primary aim is to teach swimming and spread its importance as a life skill among the public,” he says. Ratheesh is also a swimming instructor and has trained over 100 people of different age groups.

One for marine pollution

Ratheesh entered the Guinness Book of World Records by breaking the record of Karnataka-based Gopal Kharvi, who swam 3.7 km from St Mary’s Island to Malpe beach with his hands and legs bound. Ratheesh is planning to swim 34 km across the English Channel. However, it will be his most difficult task till date.

“It is strenuous to swim in the English Channel as the temperature of the water is below 16 degree Celsius. Therefore I need to undergo vigorous swimming training at the Dover beach for six months. After that, I need to swim for six hours before attempting my record,” Ratheesh says. All his record attempts have been linked to a cause. “The record attempt across the English Channel is aimed at spreading awareness about marine pollution,” he adds.