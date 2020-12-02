STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parties avoid official symbols fearing setback

40% CPM, 10% Congress candidates contesting as independents

By Arun M
KOCHI: Official symbols hold a sentimental value among party workers. However, the local body polls this year are witnessing something curious.Fearing a setback, mainstream parties are avoiding the use of their official symbols and fielding candidates as independents. CPM is leading the charge, with sources saying that the party has fielded 40 per cent of its candidates as LDF-backed independents, omitting the use of its ‘hammer and sickle’ symbol, say sources. 

The move has drawn flak, with KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran alleging that CPM leaders are contesting on symbols such as ‘umbrella’ and ‘pot’ fearing a setback. The Congress and BJP have also adopted the same strategy, but only in a few pockets where they have a weak base. As per the figures available from various party sources, around 10 per cent of Congress candidates are contesting without the party’s symbol ‘hand’. Around 5 per cent of IUML candidates are not using ‘ladder’, the party’s symbol. 

Political analysts said CPM first adopted the strategy in Central Kerala and Malappuram. However, it extended the same across the state to overcome the changed political situation following the gold smuggling incident, the arrest of Bineesh Kodiyeri and the ED inquiry into LIFE Mission.

In Thodupuzha municipality, where CPM and Jose K Mani-led KC(M) are trying to take over P J Joseph’s stronghold, only one candidate out of 22 is contesting under CPM’s official symbol. The situation is same in Kalamassery and Eloor municipalities and grama panchayats in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Malappuram. 

CPM leaders said independents backed by the party are contesting on independent symbols and have been fielded considering the political situation in an area. Congress candidates are contesting on independent symbols where UDF has aligned with Welfare Party of India. Jose’s KC(M), which was handed over the party’s traditional ‘two leaves’ symbol by the HC recently, is contesting in a few wards without it.

Cong candidates are contesting on independent symbols in places where UDF has aligned with Welfare Party.

Local body polls CPM
