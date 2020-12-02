STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Rajasthan-based racket involved in fake police profiles

 In a world that is increasingly relying on the virtual space, it is no surprise that criminals are always on the lookout for  new means of committing fraud using social media platforms.

Published: 02nd December 2020 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: In a world that is increasingly relying on the virtual space, it is no surprise that criminals are always on the lookout for  new means of committing fraud using social media platforms. A recent investigation by Kerala Police revealed that a Rajasthan-based racket was into creation of fake social media accounts of police officials from the state to dupe people and extort money. It was found that the racket had created social media profiles of officers right from the junior ranks to the senior level. 

A detailed probe launched to track the fake Facebook accounts of Inspector General P Vijayan and Aluva anti-narcotics wing DySP M R Madhu Babu blew the lid off this major conspiracy. Police officers said a team had been to Alwar in Rajasthan and Mewat in Haryana to track the accused and a person was nabbed in connection with the fake Facebook profile of the IG. 

“I received a call from a friend who asked whether I have two Facebook profiles. He had received a friend request from an account which looks similar to my already existing one. I found that the account was created using pictures and details from my original account,” said DySP Madhu Babu.   

On creating the fake account, the DySP said the imposters got in touch with his friends through Facebook Messenger in an attempt to establish a network. “They identify vulnerable people and present a story convincing them to part with money. The fraudsters request moderate sum upto Rs 5,000. Many fall for the trick and transfer the money,” he said.

Currently, the case is being probed by officials of Hi-Tech Crime Cell. It is suspected that the imposters have extorted lakhs of rupees from multiple persons. A senior official of the Hi-Tech Cell said while one was nabbed in connection with creation of fake social media profiles of police officials, they were also able to catch two other persons in connection with another online fraud involving the sale of explicit content. “We found that Alwar is notorious for online frauds. The region shares border with Haryana and the criminals are having a free run making it hard for police to track them,” the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp