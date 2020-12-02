Style is forever

Gayathri Krishna By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Pop goes the colourAmrutha has styled several celebrities including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Vijay Sethupathi, Mamta Mohandas and Kunchacko Boban. She is the first to use linen suits in pop up colors in Kerala

Perhaps the most exciting part of getting one’s hands on a newly minted edition of a fashion or lifestyle magazine is finding out which celebrity or model made it to the cover and more importantly what they are wearing. Within the dizzying world of high fashion, the role of a stylist has become increasingly crucial to a point that they have become sought-after celebrities unto themselves. Palakkad native Amrutha C R seems to be on a similar path.

As the curator of almost all popular celebrity looks to have graced the covers of prominent Malayalam magazines recently, Amrutha is giving Kerala a taste of her exceptional fashion aesthetic. “Both my parents were teachers. Hence, after completing my MPhil in Fashion Designing, I joined as a lecturer at Calicut University. Eventually, I realised that teaching is not my cup of tea,” says Amrutha.

She eventually quit her job and moved to Kochi to start anew. “I began with assisting in a few advertisement shoots. It was quite hard in the initial stages as I had to take up unpaid work. But the thought of pursuing a career I was passionate about kept me going. I have been in the field for five years now and I am being recognised for my work. It is indeed a dream come true,” said Amrutha who had to take up teaching as a part-time job during her early days in Kochi.

“Styling celebrities is not an easy job. It comes with a responsibility as people look up to these stars. I always make it a point to come up with a look which they have not worn before. Even the minutest detail matters. I usually do a market study and try to use various components,” she said. According to Amrutha, considering one’s own comfort is the best way to set a style statement. “I was trolled on social media platforms, but one cannot expect everybody to love your work. My prime concern is the satisfaction of the artists and crew I work with.”

On being asked about her future plans, she said, “I have never planned anything in my life. I don’t even know where would I be in 10 days. However, I am sure that I will continue to work hard and give my best to every opportunity that comes to me.”All her styles and shoots are on her Instagram page @fashiongracebyamruthacr.

