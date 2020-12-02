Three of family found dead at North Paravoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A three-member family was found dead in their rented house near the Government Hospital, Peruvaram, at North Paravoor on Tuesday. The deceased persons are P N Rajesh, 55, his wife Nisha, 49, and their son Anand Raj, 16. According to North Paravoor police, Rajesh, a native of Kuzhippally, had set up a wholesale fish business here a few years ago, after he returned from a Gulf country.

“It is suspected that the family was under severe financial crisis. The house owner grew suspicious because nobody from the family was seen outside on Tuesday morning. He knocked on the door many times and even tried to contact Rajesh on phone, but there was no response,” said an officer.

“He soon informed the police, who immediately reached the spot and broke open the door, only to find the family dead inside. It seemed they had consumed poison. But the exact cause of death could only be ascertained after an autopsy,” said the officer. The 16-year-old son, who is a plus-two student, was on the autistic spectrum.The bodies were shifted to the hospital for conducting postmortem.