STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Three of family found dead at North Paravoor

A three-member family was found dead in their rented house near the Government Hospital, Peruvaram, at North Paravoor on Tuesday. 

Published: 02nd December 2020 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A three-member family was found dead in their rented house near the Government Hospital, Peruvaram, at North Paravoor on Tuesday. The deceased persons are P N Rajesh, 55, his wife Nisha, 49, and their son Anand Raj, 16. According to North Paravoor police, Rajesh, a native of Kuzhippally, had set up a wholesale fish business here a few years ago, after he returned from a Gulf country. 

“It is suspected that the family was under severe financial crisis. The house owner grew suspicious because nobody from the family was seen outside on Tuesday morning. He knocked on the door many times and even tried to contact Rajesh on phone, but there was no response,” said an officer. 

“He soon informed the police, who immediately reached the spot and broke open the door, only to find the family dead inside. It seemed they had consumed poison. But the exact cause of death could only be ascertained after an autopsy,” said the officer. The 16-year-old son, who is a plus-two student, was on the autistic spectrum.The bodies were shifted to the hospital for conducting postmortem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp