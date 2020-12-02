STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TiE to hold 9th Entrepreneurs’ Convention

TiEcon Kerala 2020 will feature more than 40 Speakers from across the globe and more than 50 prominent investors and fund houses. 

Published: 02nd December 2020 05:08 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Ninth Edition of TiEcon Kerala 2020, Kerala’s largest Conference on Entrepreneurship with over 1000 delegates, will be held December 17-19 on a virtual platform. Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways and Small & Medium Enterprises will inaugurate the meet on December 17 at 5.45pm. TiEcon Kerala 2020 will feature more than 40 Speakers from across the globe and more than 50 prominent investors and fund houses. 

TiE Kerala will also present entrepreneurs and business leaders with the prestigious TiEcon Kerala Awards, instituted to recognize and encourage outstanding Kerala based Entrepreneurs and ecosystem builders. The 7 categories for awards are The Startup Entrepreneur of the Year, Entrepreneur of the year, Next Generation Achiever, Emerging Entrepreneur of the year, Life Time Achievement, Ecosystem Enabler and Business model / Process Innovation.The online registration for the virtual event has begun. Log on to https://tieconkerala.org  or contact +91 702588 8862.

