A leaf of faith

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Thengamanam in Adoor, Pathanamthitta, has lush landscapes, an abundance of greenery and pristine air. For someone accustomed to the serenity of the place and the almost inexplicable healing presence of plants, it was only natural that Remya S Anand found joy in garden styling and soft landscaping. An employee with the Revenue Department, Remya understood the magnanimous existence of greens in and around the house, creating a calming and fresh atmosphere.

Initially, she pursued the same as a hobby. Now, Remya has turned it into a full-fledged career and is currently designing a garden for a client in Kodungalloor. “I’ve travelled and resided in different parts of India. It is almost a ritual for me to set up a garden in every balcony of my apartments,” she says.

Now settled in Vennala, Kochi, Remya has redecorated and built gardens in her balcony, living area and other rooms, including the bathrooms. “Seeing my fascination with garden styling, my neighbours have developed a keen interest in it and frequently ask me tips on beginning one,” Remya says.

Green designs

“Setting up a garden in a balcony is rather easy. It would require smaller plants – terrariums and geraniums – and sustainable decor to complement the space. However, larger spaces are tricky as all the plants need to be placed aesthetically,” she says.Remya prefers plants like the areca palm and aloe vera which remove toxins from the air. While she used to cultivate vegetables earlier, lack of time has stopped her from continuing the same.

“Many people ventured into gardening and farming during the lockdown. For people living in gated communities, gardening could bring a positive change to their life. Our cities have become greener,” she says.Aligning with her soft landscaping values, Remya also makes garden decor with plastic and glass bottle. “The amount of waste that can be reduced is surprising,” she adds.

