Awaiting a RAY in their lives

It’s been seven years since the residents of Kalvathy, Thuruthy and Koncheri colonies were promised houses of their own.

Published: 03rd December 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Awas Yojana (RAY) housing project coming up at Fort Kochi. Initially mooted in 2013, it is expected to be ready by the end of 2021 | A SANESH

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s been seven years since the residents of Kalvathy, Thuruthy and Koncheri colonies were promised houses of their own.  While promises have no end, the 12-storey housing project under the Rajiv Awas Yojana (RAY) for landless families living in despicable conditions  continues to move at a snail’s pace. As another poll season meets West Kochi, the project has become a campaign issue as families live in temporary shacks. 

“Everyone assures us about the housing project but there is no surety in their words. We have been constantly ignored. Yet, we dream of a better tomorrow,” says 59-year-old Anima, a resident of Thuruthy Colony. Their woes have no end. “Our homes get flooded during rain. Our children are struggling with various ailments. How long do we need to live in misery?” says Fathima, a resident of Kalvathy colony.  

Many allege that the inordinate delay in initiating the work led to a hefty escalation in cost. The first phase of the project, estimated at C14 crore, is now expected to cost C39 crore due to the lethargic approach. “The families firmly believe that the delay is the result of the widespread corruption in the corporation. Citing silly reasons, the project was repeatedly delayed. We are hoping that the new council with a humane approach will find a solution to the project,” said Majeed K, another resident. 

Faulty project design
“The issues with the initial estimate resulted in the delay in completing the project. With the CSML (Cochin Smart Mission Limited) estimation of C46 crore for the second tower, it has proved that the first project design was muddled with errors. With the intervention of HC and public protest, the council has been forced to revise the project,” said Jaisin Kareem of Sunrise Kochi, a Fort Kochi-based NGO who approached Kerala High Court on the delay in the execution of the project. 

Under its slum redevelopment section, CSML had agreed to bear the additional cost of C21 crore required to complete the first tower, said a source. But administrative and technical sanction for the new estimates willhave to be sought again.

Administrative hassles
The construction was delayed for over 20 months. “Lack of proper DPR during the time of tendering led to a dilemma in construction. When the project design was rectified, the cost escalated resulting in a revised estimate. Besides, necessary approvals for construction was also delayed due to the lethargic approach of several corporation officials. We finally managed to restart work on November 1 and are planning to complete it by November 30, 2021,” said M P Sidheek, managing partner, Sitco Associates, contractor of the project.  

Earlier, the outgoing Mayor Soumini Jain’s decision to give anticipatory approval for the contractor to withdraw security deposit of C91.22 lakh before completion of the work had invited criticism from all quarters. Besides, opposition councillors filed a complaint to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) alleging severe discrepancies in the move. 

New plan
CSML has already initiated the tendering process of the second phase of the project which will come up next to the first tower. The proposal to demolish the dwellings of the beneficiaries after completing the first phase has been shelved. Now, CSML’s second tower will come up at Mehboob Park on the right side of the first tower. The agency will also construct the park at the site of the old settlement. 

Under the Rajiv Awas Yojana, an ambitious slum rehabilitation plan was developed focusing on building apartments for 398 families and a double-storey building for six families, along with the renovation of houses of 88 families

However, administrative issues, inefficient corporation officials and a faulty detailed project report has delayed the project by seven years. As another poll season approaches, the project has reappeared in the candidates’ campaigns

Corp affidavit in HC

According to the Kochi Corporation’s affidavit filed in the High Court in July, a total of 67 crore was estimated for the two-tower housing project in the initial DPR. Of which, 12.23 crore was used in the initial work of the first phase. The project has received 21.8 crore through the contribution from the central and state government, the civic body and beneficiaries.

However, Centre discontinued the RAY scheme in May 2015 after contribution of 
7 crore.Besides, the expense of elevators, electrification, wastewater treatment, plumbing and rainwater harvesting did not feature in the first DPR. Later, the project design was revised with the support of CSML. As per the initial proposal, 755 families living in the aforementioned colonies would benefit. 

