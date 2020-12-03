Being a good tran‘sport’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Contesting as an independent candidate in Ponekkara ward, P V Shaji can be seen travelling in a bus, train and an aeroplane. For those curious about how the candidate can afford to campaign far and wide during a pandemic, fret not. These are wall paintings as part of Shaji’s election campaigning. And the artist behind the distinct art is Edappally-based Rajiv Peethambaran, renowned for his oil paintings.

This is Rajiv’s first tryst with an election. He has also included elements central to Kerala such as Chinese fishing nets and the kathakali dance form in his works. “Though Shaji wished to contest as an LDF candidate, he didn’t get a ticket. Some of us forced him to contest as an independent candidate as he is quite popular in the area. He’s my friend and I wanted a distinct style for his campaigning.

We wanted people to take note of his candidature. Adding vehicles provides an element of travel. There is a sense of intrigue about our work,” says Rajiv, who was helped by his family to complete the work. This is Rajiv’s first time painting walls. “The experience was exciting.

Working while interacting with bystanders was rather interesting. I’ve had to work past 1am on these paintings but they’re worth it,” says Rajiv who also painted a wall for another friend contesting in Vaikom. Rajiv has been receiving several calls ever since. “Someone from Kozhikode enquired if I was willing to do the same for the assembly elections. I’m down for it. For now, I want Shaji to win the local body election,” he adds.

