Bust of martyr unveiled by Navy

KOCHI: As part of Navy Week celebration 2020, the bust of Lieutenant Dharambir Singh Sihag, Nao Sena Medal was unveiled at ‘Dharambir Enclave Residential Area’ the naval officers residential area in Kochi on Wednesday. Commodore Varun Singh, Shaurya Chakra, Commodore (Operations), Southern Naval Command, in presence of Commodore NAJ Joseph, Commanding Officer INS Venduruthy commemorated the supreme sacrifice of late Marine Commando Officer.