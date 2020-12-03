Ebrahim Kunju custody extended till December 16

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of former PWD minister V K Ebrahim Kunju, who has been admitted at a private hospital in the city since his arrest in Palarivattom flyover corruption case, to December 16.The court allowed Kunju to continue at the hospital as his health condition was weak and he has to undergo further treatment for cancer.

Meanwhile, the Vigilance sought the court’s permission to interrogate him again. Vigilance submitted that they couldn’t collect certain details pertaining to his involvement in sanctioning mobilisation fund to contractor RDS Projects Ltd in violation of rules. It was on Monday that Kunju was quizzed for five hours. He was allowed to remain in hospital on the recommendations of a team of expert doctors.