Ernakulam district sees 732 new Covid cases, 443 recoveries

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Wednesday reported 732 new Covid cases and 443 recoveries. Among the newly infected, 585 contracted the virus through local transmission and the sources of infection of 140 remain unknown. Five health workers and five migrant labourers also tested positive on the day. According to health officials, 8,242 people were under treatment for Covid in the district as on Wednesday. Multiple Covid cases have been reported from many places, including Rayamangalam, Okkal, Kavalangad, Chengamanad, Vadakkekara, Karukutty, Tripunithura, Palluruthy, and Nedumbassery.

Covid tracker

New cases 732

Deaths 2

Recoveries 443

Total cases 67,325

Total deaths 227

Total recoveries 59,334

Active cases 8,242