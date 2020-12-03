Family’s death: Scientific probe on

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Forensic experts on Wednesday collected samples from the rented house at North Paravoor where three members of a family had been found dead on Tuesday. Earlier, the police recovered a suicide note from the spot. P N Rajesh, 55, his wife Nisha, 49, and their son Anand Raj, 16, whose bodies were found, took the extreme step since the family suffered serious financial hardships, police said citing a preliminary probe.

Though there were reports that the suicide note included remarks against the family’s landlord, officers remained tight-lipped on this.The house owner had reportedly asked the family to move out by December 1 since the rent for the past four months had not been paid. Since the family was reeling under financial crunch they could not vacate the house.