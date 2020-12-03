‘Goat’ your daily dose of adorable?

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid the many monumental colonial buildings, charming souvenir boutiques, abundant and imposing rain trees and the flagrant graffiti-covered walls, there is one other conspicuous attraction the streets of Fort Kochi have to offer. Strolling along the more rustic parts of the island town, one is sure to encounter an unsuspecting gathering of goats going about their day. More often than not, it involves lounging in the middle of a busy junction, indifferent to the traffic or resting on top of parked cars or even climbing stationary two-wheelers to reach a high tree branch when the hunger pangs hit.

For the tourists, especially the ones flocking in from abroad, the vagrant goats spotted in all shapes and sizes are the source of unexpected amusement, something to be marked with a customary photo of the unwitting animals. And who wouldn’t melt at the sight of a tiny adorable kid? Ubiquitous, charming, harmless and extremely clickable, these goats which have become essential figures in the milieu of the city have their Instagram page titled @goatsofkochi.

Admin’s ‘goat’ talent

Started in February last year, ‘Goats of Kochi’ is a fun, quirky project chronicling the affairs of the gentle four-legged creatures. “I am very familiar with Fort Kochi and Mattanchery and I have been observing the ever-present goats on the streets for years.

I would joke that they need representation. One day, during my visit to the last edition’s Biennale with a friend, I spotted a graffiti of a goat. I thought it was a sign and that prompted me to start the Instagram handle. I post in the mornings which is usually when people are heading to work. So I think the pictures are mood uplifters. Just something delightful to look at,” says the admin of ‘Goats of Kochi’ who wishes to remain anonymous.

The page which also gets submissions from people clicking pictures of goats they spot in other cities is a whimsical compilation of over 500 photos of mundane goat activities. “Goats are pretty similar to dogs. They are affectionate, make strong eye contact, are friendly and you can pet them. Studies have found that goats can help kids with autism. So why not have a page dedicated to them,” adds the admin.

Although it seems to be modelled on the Facebook page ‘Goats of Bangladesh’ which became viral a few years ago and has over 1.3 lakh followers, the admin of ‘Goats of Kochi’ says the idea had been marinating in his head for years. “By now, I have come to recognise some of these animals with peculiar markings. There is one trip in Panampilly which is always around. Similarly, there is one goat near Kunnumpuram in Fort Kochi which you will mostly find on a bike,” he says.

‘Goats of Kochi’ which was initially planned as a 365-day project is well into its second year of inception and has no dearth of content. “I get a lot of submissions and I have many unposted pictures myself. So I guess the page will remain active for a while,” says the admin.