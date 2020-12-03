If voted to power, prime focus will be on resolving waterlogging: LDF

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Gearing up to recapture Kochi corporation from the UDF, which has been in power for the past 10 years, the LDF has released its election manifesto for the local body polls. The motto of the Left parties will be: “Corporation administration for Corporation’s development.” According to the Left Democratic Front, should they win the elections, the prime focus will be on finding a permanent solution for waterlogging -- a major concern in the city.

The waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram will be constructed on a war footing, the manifesto said. The other major promises included in the LDF manifesto include houses for the homeless, implementation of the green city project, scientific construction and maintenance of roads, speedy implementation of the city gas project, internet facility in every household, insurance coverage for people below the poverty line and dedicated eco-friendly zones for morning walk.

Besides, the CPM-led alliance has put a premium on cleaning up major canals, including Thevara-Perandoor, Edappally, Rameswaram and Pashnithodu, whose clogging has often been faulted for flash flooding here.

MANIFESTO highlights