Lifestyle-wellness summit next week

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Indian Women Network (IWN), the women’s wing of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), will organise a lifestyle and wellness summit, a virtual conference on lifestyle management – redefining health & wellness, from 10am to 4.40pm on December 10. According to the organisers, the primary objective of the summit is to redefine health and wellness strategies amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The programme will include case studies on health and wellness technologies, keynote address by prominent business leaders, CEOs, health & wellness experts, innovators and entrepreneurs. It will also focus on ‘nutrition and healthy living’ and ‘post Covid-19 health and wellness startups’. Apart from holding the summit, CII Kerala is also bringing out an e-compendium on business opportunities for women. Contact 9895757237 for further details.