Portugal on your platter

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A congruence of cultures can easily be equated to multifaceted and dynamic food choices. Case in point, Portuguese cuisine. With Mediterranean and South American influences, the impact of the country’s former colonial powers is undeniable in its food. Twenty-three-year-old Kochiite Damien Jude Reynolds’ tryst with Boteco, a Brazillian and South American restaurant in Pune, allured him to the cuisine of the two nations. Discerning an absence of Portuguese cuisine in the city that is increasingly receptive to intriguing food cultures, Damien set up ‘Project Portugal’, a gastronomical journey of Portgual and its former colonies.

Replete with the country’s choicest preparations such as ‘pastel de nata’, ‘Project Portugal’ is also an attempt towards paying homage to Damien’s Portuguese ancestors on his maternal side. “I completed my studies in culinary arts in Manipal and interned at the Bombay Canteen. Further, I worked in Boteco from 2018 to 2019, where I fell in love with Brazillian and Portuguese cuisine.

When I returned to Kochi, I noticed that we didn’t have a lot of options for Portuguese delicacies here. I felt that Kochi needed a refresher, a palate cleanser, and zeroed in on ‘Project Portugal’. Additionally, I’ve got Portuguese roots on my mother’s side of the family, so I thought why not give it a shot,” says Damien. As the venture is a one-man operation, Damien chose just four main dishes and three dips as the crux of the menu with a special dish every weekend.

“I chose foods that I knew best and would sell instantly. The reception has been better than expected; I have regular a clientele now,” he says. Featuring first on the menu is ‘pao de queijo’, a gluten-free cheese bread comprising three types of cheese. While the bread is a popular breakfast food and snack originating in Brazil, it has found favour with the Portuguese alike. While the ‘crunch and pull’ of the bread looks

familiar, the flavour is as distinct it can get.

The ‘pasteis de nata’, undeniably the best on the menu, is traditionally a Portuguese egg tart pastry that is rather popular in former Portuguese colonies and a few parts of Western Europe. ‘Bola de berlim’, doughnuts with filling of white chocolate, egg yolks, cornstarch and lemon zest are a match made in heaven with your sweet tooth. The fourth dish, ‘pastel de presunto e queijo’ are ham and cheese pastels. While Damien has recreated the dishes to precision, he has gone a step ahead and introduced dips that sync in perfectly with the savoury treats.

“The ‘pesto rosso’ dip is made with sun-dried tomatoes as the protagonist, Italian olive oil, herbs, rock salt and pepper. They’re further blended with balsamic vinegar and roasted almond. ‘Gremolata’ is a traditional Italian dip comprising parsley, garlic, olive oil and lemon. I’ve included pumpkin seeds for a chunky flavour profile. My prizewinner is, however, the Brazilian-inspired aioli, which contains bell peppers, coconut milk and turmeric,” explains Damien, adding that he may consider introducing his brand of sauces, which we’re completely on board with.

Damien plans to move to Spain for his masters. Does that mean an end of ‘Project Portugal’? “Not quite. I may pass it on to a friend. For now, the project is more inclined towards my love for Portuguese cuisine which would keep me busy and help sharpen my skills,” he adds.

You can order your Portuguese delicacies on the Instagram page @project_portugal_food or contact 9946751000.