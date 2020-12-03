STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Post-Covid problems worrying as cases dip 

Of late, most of those clinics have been receiving four to six patients each per week, doctors said.

Published: 03rd December 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

For representational purposes (File photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the daily Covid case count has come down in Ernakulam over the past couple of weeks, the district is witnessing a rise in persons seeking treatment at private hospitals for post-Covid complications. Doctors said that over 30 patients report to hospitals with post-Covid symptoms every week in the district. Most private and government hospitals have started post-Covid clinics to address health issues among patients with such symptoms. 

Of late, most of those clinics have been receiving four to six patients each per week, doctors said. The most common post-Covid complications are breathing difficulty, trauma and cough. Youngsters within the age-group of 20-35 suffering from mental distress is a concern, said Dr Praveen Valsalan, pulmonologist.

“When we started the post-Covid clinic in September, we used to receive mainly those aged between 30 and 40. After two months, we have started receiving youngsters dealing with severe mental distress. Out of the total patients arriving in these clinics, at least three or four will have mental distress issues. Many patients have been referred to the psychological department,” Dr Praveen said.

Recently, a doctor at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, passed away because of post-Covid complications. Though he tested Covid negative on November 22, health issues resulting from severe pneumonia and comorbidities took his life.With the possibility of a rise in post-Covid symptoms among survivors pointed out earlier, the state had started setting up clinics. The situation is also turning out to be distressing for those in reverse quarantine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp