Post-Covid problems worrying as cases dip 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the daily Covid case count has come down in Ernakulam over the past couple of weeks, the district is witnessing a rise in persons seeking treatment at private hospitals for post-Covid complications. Doctors said that over 30 patients report to hospitals with post-Covid symptoms every week in the district. Most private and government hospitals have started post-Covid clinics to address health issues among patients with such symptoms.

Of late, most of those clinics have been receiving four to six patients each per week, doctors said. The most common post-Covid complications are breathing difficulty, trauma and cough. Youngsters within the age-group of 20-35 suffering from mental distress is a concern, said Dr Praveen Valsalan, pulmonologist.

“When we started the post-Covid clinic in September, we used to receive mainly those aged between 30 and 40. After two months, we have started receiving youngsters dealing with severe mental distress. Out of the total patients arriving in these clinics, at least three or four will have mental distress issues. Many patients have been referred to the psychological department,” Dr Praveen said.

Recently, a doctor at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, passed away because of post-Covid complications. Though he tested Covid negative on November 22, health issues resulting from severe pneumonia and comorbidities took his life.With the possibility of a rise in post-Covid symptoms among survivors pointed out earlier, the state had started setting up clinics. The situation is also turning out to be distressing for those in reverse quarantine.