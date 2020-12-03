STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

‘Tis the season to indulge

The countdown to Christmas has begun and shops are beaming with colourful decorations and goodies.

Published: 03rd December 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: The countdown to Christmas has begun and shops are beaming with colourful decorations and goodies.This is also the time to indulge in our gastronomical cravings without guilt. And this year, home bakers are ready to cater to all that your heart desires by whipping up a whole range of customised cakes, cookies and other delights apart from the traditional plum cakes. Special assorted chocolaty treats seem to be the specialty this season.

Nisha Kirans Eatery is bringing out an array of festive delights which include traditional Xmas cakes such as rich fruit rum cake along with other desserts like rum balls and the English Christmas pudding. However, the newest addition to home-baked treats is the Christmas candy.

“The festive candy consists of six assorted Christmas-themed cookies which are colourful and come in different shapes inside a jar. Baking cookies is not something new. However, baking a Christmas cookie is more common abroad. Since I always try to explore a new treat every festive season, I came up the cookie inside a jar idea which would appeal to kids,” says Nisha Kiran, the home-baker behind Nisha Kirans Eatery.

Each jar contains different variants such as red velvet, butter, a mix of nuts and fruits, chocolate and marble with sugar icing. “The jar serves as a perfect gifting option for Christmas. Orders have already started coming in and will be delivered before the Christmas week,” adds Nisha. Her Christmas pudding, one of the bestsellers last season is made with 90 per cent dry fruits. “The pudding is steamed and then caramelised in liquor sauce which makes it an ideal dessert.”

Parvathy Ravikumar, a techie-cum-baker, has come up with a Christmas special gift hamper for the customers. The food hamper carrot-date cake, plum cake, brownies in nutella and other variants. Parvathy says, “Plum cakes are always the most sought-after treat. We start our preparations well in advance as the ingredients need to soak in spirit for months to get the perfect balance of flavour. We are also offering different types of cookies which will be included in the hamper.” Besides baking Christmas delights, Parvathy also sells ‘mango kulfi cake’ and ‘tender coconut pudding cake’, through her venture Cake’d.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp