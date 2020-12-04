Bose, Shubigi make it to elite list

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bose Krishnamachari, co-founder of the Kochi Biennale Foundation and Shubigi Rao, curator of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale-2021 (KMB-2021), have been included in ArtReview Power 100 list this year.

The duo was ranked 85 in the Power 100, the most influential people in 2020 in the contemporary art world.

ArtReview, one of the oldest art magazines in the world, has been listing the most influential people in global art since 2002. The list is compiled by an anonymous international committee of art world professionals, judged according to a person’s ability to influence the type of art that is being produced and shaping the public’s perspective of art.

“We acknowledge this listing on behalf of all our colleagues at Kochi-Muziris Biennale, the patrons, sponsors and trustees of Kochi Biennale Foundation and all our domestic and international partners. We remain grateful to the government and people of Kerala who have stood by us from the beginning, this honour is a testament to the hard work and sacrifice of many people,” said Krishnamachari. “It’s an honour to be included in the list,” he said.

Despite postponing KMB-2020 to next year, “the artist-led biennial remains an influential model for similar large scale shows outside the global north. In the meantime, the biennial distributed works made by artist friends during lockdown on its social media platforms, while the Students’ Biennale (normally concurrent with Kochi-Muziris) will now run online in February – so there’s plenty still to do,” the ArtReview said.