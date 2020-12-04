STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ernakulam reports 441 fresh Covid cases, 770 recover

The district on Thursday reported 441 new Covid cases,  335 of them through local transmission.

Published: 04th December 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

For representational purposes (File photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Thursday reported 441 new Covid cases,  335 of them through local transmission. Six health workers and six migrant labourers were among those tested positive, with the source of infection in 95 cases remaining unknown, health officials said. Also on the day, 770 patients recovered from the illness. As many as 7,917 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district. Multiple cases were reported from Edathala, Thrikkakara, Eloor, Udayamperoor, Kalady, Angamaly, Kalamassery and Kothamangalam.

COVID TRACKER
Positive cases: 441
Total confirmed cases:  67,766
Total positive cases under treatment:  7,917
Patients recovered so far:  60,104
Covid-19 deaths to date: 234
Persons added to hospital isolation: 91
Discharged from hospital isolation: 83
Persons at Covid care centre: 18
Persons added to home quarantine: 1,952
Released from home quarantine: 989
Total people under home quarantine: 27,251
Calls received at call centre: 290

TAGS
Ernakulam COVID 19
