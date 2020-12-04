Ernakulam reports 441 fresh Covid cases, 770 recover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Thursday reported 441 new Covid cases, 335 of them through local transmission. Six health workers and six migrant labourers were among those tested positive, with the source of infection in 95 cases remaining unknown, health officials said. Also on the day, 770 patients recovered from the illness. As many as 7,917 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district. Multiple cases were reported from Edathala, Thrikkakara, Eloor, Udayamperoor, Kalady, Angamaly, Kalamassery and Kothamangalam.

COVID TRACKER

Positive cases: 441

Total confirmed cases: 67,766

Total positive cases under treatment: 7,917

Patients recovered so far: 60,104

Covid-19 deaths to date: 234

Persons added to hospital isolation: 91

Discharged from hospital isolation: 83

Persons at Covid care centre: 18

Persons added to home quarantine: 1,952

Released from home quarantine: 989

Total people under home quarantine: 27,251

Calls received at call centre: 290