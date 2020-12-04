STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala doctor puts service before self, rejoins Covid duty despite ailments

 When faced with adversity, some wilt under pressure, while others shoulder on bravely. Dr Rashi Kurup’s story is of the latter kind.

Dr Rashi Kurup

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When faced with adversity, some wilt under pressure, while others shoulder on bravely. Dr Rashi Kurup’s story is of the latter kind. Her decision to resume work, even while facing severe health complications after contracting Covid, is nothing short of heroic. 

On October 23, 33-year-old Dr Rashi, a resident of Thripunithura, had volunteered to do her bit in the battle against Covid. She joined the fight by registering in the Covid Jagratha e-portal and was stationed at PVS Hospital, Kaloor, an apex centre for Covid treatment in the district.

“I had the full support of my husband, Syamkumar, and my family. My parents took care of my one-and-half-year-old daughter while I was on Covid duty,” said Dr Rashi. 

After two weeks, Rashi developed a mild fever and started showing symptoms of the disease. Antigen testing, though, turned out negative. While the fever subsided subsequently, chest pain and severe breathing difficulty persisted. An RT-PCR test confirmed that she was Covid positive. 

In a quirk of fate, Dr Rashi became a patient in the same hospital where she had volunteered to treat others. Both of her lungs were affected by severe pneumonia and her health condition worsened. She was being treated as a Category C patient.

“It was then, that  I really understood the strength a doctor can impart to the patient. For 10 days, I was treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and there was whole-hearted support from all the doctors and the staff at the hospital,” she added.

After over two weeks of treatment and Covid results finally turning negative, Rashi was sent home.

However, fate had worse in store for her. Post-Covid complications, which left serious scars on her body and her life, tormented her for days. Rashi was diagnosed with ‘myocarditis’, or inflammation of the heart muscle. Chest pain and breathing difficulties remained and she found it difficult to even talk.

A detailed cardiac checkup revealed high chances of a heart attack. 

Though still on medications, Rashi returned to duty on Monday, despite all odds.

“I am on medications and my health is improving, albeit slowly. The chest pain has reduced, but slight breathing issues still persist. Anyway, I’ve decided to work. I want to give my patients the care and support that doctors gave me when I was the patient, and help bring them back to life.”

