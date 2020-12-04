STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Royal rendezvous

Artist Sachin Samson’s latest painting series is the experiences he had at the Magnetic Fields Festival in Rajasthan. These will form the mainstay of his first solo exhibition expected to be held next

Sachin Samson



By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: Since he broke into the art scene a few years ago, Kochi-bred Bengaluru-based artist Sachin Samson has had quite the dream run. The erstwhile art director with a design degree whose artistic ethos lies in drawing from his early and current experiences has also cleverly navigated the commercial scene, something most artists fall short of. His murals now grace the walls of some of the most exemplary hotels and resorts in the country including the Park Hyatt in Hyderabad and Port Muziris, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel in Kochi.

For inspiration, Sachin does not stray too far from his encounters. He takes generously from his early years growing up in Kerala. People, places, folk arts, vocations and everyday quirks of his land confound Sachin to a point that he pours it all out on his sketchbook that he takes everywhere. However, his near realistic portraits are peppered with elements of fantasy so subtle that it takes a scrupulous eye to figure out what makes the frame look so spectral. In this carefully concocted blend of mundane and magical lies Sachin’s artistic prowess. “My art is a recreation of my experiences I encounter through travel. All these overwhelm me magically and ecstatically. I realised that I didn’t have to look for external inspiration,” he says.

His latest series of paintings, tentatively titled ‘Ultramarine Dreams’, is, however, a marked departure from previous works. Based on his many enthralling rendezvous at the Magnetic Fields Festival held in Rajasthan, Sachin has brought together motifs of magical realism into a grandiose and almost exotic setting where everything seems to be drenched in vibrant hues. The prominent royal blue that runs through the series highlights the setting in a way not seen before in Sachin’s work. 

“The series happened at a time when I experienced a lot of joy and happiness. So I wanted to add a lot of colour and bring in many elements without limitation. I wanted to highlight the architecture of Rajasthan which I was intrigued by when I participated in the festival. Naturally that formed the backdrop. I took inspiration also from the people I met who were expressing their personality from the clothes they wore. Their modern dressing style contrasted with that of folk musicians and artists.

The paintings are a coming together of all these elements. I wanted to show that although the event was a confluence of differences, it was a harmonious one. I used blue because I feel it’s the colour of spirituality. Everyone there was taken over by a transcendental episode,” says the 29-year-old. 

With more paintings yet to come in the series, Sachin is working on putting together his first solo exhibition. “These paintings will form the mainstay of the exhibition. A few people have approached me but I am looking for a space that resembles a palace. I think that would make a great setting. Hopefully, the show can get under way next year.”

