486 test Covid positive, 440 recover in Ernakulam

KOCHI: Local transmission cases continued to dominate the daily tally of Covid infections in the district, with 359 out of the total 486 new cases reported on Friday having contracted the infection thus. Seven health workers and three migrant labourers too figured among the new cases.
The sources of infection in 119 cases remained unknown, according to the authorities. Also on the day, 440 people recovered from the disease even as 7,970 people are under treatment here. Multiple cases were reported from regions, including Mulavukad, Pallipuram, Ashamanoor, Kalamassery, Vadakkekara, Thrikkakara, Edavanakad, Thevara, Kaloor, Palluruthy and Vyttila.
COVID TRACKER
New cases: 486
Persons added to hospital isolation: 130
Discharged from hospital isolation: 134
Persons at Covid care centres: 18
Persons added to home quarantine: 1,899
Released from home quarantine: 614
Calls received at call centre: 291
SO FAR
Total confirmed cases: 68,252
Active cases: 7,970
Recoveries: 60,544
Deaths: 234
Total people under home quarantine: 28,670