486 test Covid positive, 440 recover in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Local transmission cases continued to dominate the daily tally of Covid infections in the district, with 359 out of the total 486 new cases reported on Friday having contracted the infection thus. Seven health workers and three migrant labourers too figured among the new cases.

The sources of infection in 119 cases remained unknown, according to the authorities. Also on the day, 440 people recovered from the disease even as 7,970 people are under treatment here. Multiple cases were reported from regions, including Mulavukad, Pallipuram, Ashamanoor, Kalamassery, Vadakkekara, Thrikkakara, Edavanakad, Thevara, Kaloor, Palluruthy and Vyttila.

COVID TRACKER

New cases: 486

Persons added to hospital isolation: 130

Discharged from hospital isolation: 134

Persons at Covid care centres: 18

Persons added to home quarantine: 1,899

Released from home quarantine: 614

Calls received at call centre: 291

SO FAR

Total confirmed cases: 68,252

Active cases: 7,970

Recoveries: 60,544

Deaths: 234

Total people under home quarantine: 28,670