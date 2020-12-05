STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Exclude inhabited areas and farm land from ecologically sensitive declaration: KCBC

According to an official statement of the KCBC, the council discussed in detail the apprehension of the farmers in connection with the ESZs and ESAs.

forests

Representational image (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) has urged the government to re-examine the decision to declare Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESAs) in the surroundings of wildlife sanctuaries and national parks and impose restrictions on these areas. The KCBC in a statement issued on Friday relating to its winter session said that Ecologically Sensitive Zones (ESZs) should be declared avoiding agricultural land and inhabited areas and that the government should listen to the farmers regarding the issue.

“The Union government is planning to impose restrictions by considering the areas in one kilometre-radius (aerial distance) of forest area as forest land. The Union Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change has sought opinions from states on the draft notification relating to the subject. In Kerala, the steps for this purpose are in its last stage. In this year alone, re-notification for 12 areas has already been issued,” the KCBC said in the release.

The KCBC added that as per the guidelines issued by the Central government in 2011 and 2016, the state government was supposed to complete the procedures by informing the local inhabitants about the issue, with their corporation.  “In the 12 re-notifications, as much as 708-square-kilometre area would be made ecologically sensitive zones. The residential areas and agricultural land would become areas where only forest rules apply and only limited farming would be allowed,” the KCBC said.

According to an official statement of the KCBC, the council discussed in detail the apprehension of the farmers in connection with the ESZs and ESAs. It said the council demands the state government should take steps to go forward with the demarcation of ecologically sensitive areas only after avoiding residential areas and agricultural lands. Buffer zones should be declared within the present forest borders. The winter session of KCBC concluded on Thursday.

