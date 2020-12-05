STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Local body polls: This election, artist Peter will paint on walls to win

Being an artist can be an added advantage when you contest an election because you wouldn’t have to depend on others to write graffiti or make posters.

Peter Nelson painting his name on a compound wall as part of his election campaign

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Being an artist can be an added advantage when you contest an election because you wouldn’t have to depend on others to write graffiti or make posters. Peter Nelson, 62, who is contesting from division 31 of Kochi Corporation, has been an artist for the past 40 years. But what made him decide to contest the local body polls? “I am fed up with the mess the politicians have been making over the years,” said Peter, who is contesting on V4Kochi ticket. In what can be said a twist, Peter, who has been writing campaign posters and wall graffiti for candidates belonging to various political parties, is now writing his name on the compound walls.

“It was not a tough decision when I was chosen to contest on V4Kochi ticket,” said Peter. He said people need representatives who understand and know the problems they face. “I am contesting the polls from my division. I have been living here and hence know with the nitty-gritty of every issue,” he added. 

“People know me. They know me as a fellow resident and also an artist. Writing graffiti is not the only thing I do. I am an artist and have been doing paintings too. I am basically into portraits. However, unlike in the past, when people used to get theirs’ done in the actual, nowadays, things have gone digital,” said Peter. 

“In the past, a portrait, in oil paint as a medium, would take at least two weeks to complete. But oil paintings are now printed on canvasses. Even I do it. It takes just an hour,” he added while giving finishing touches to the huge sculpture of a ship in his workshop. “This is our symbol and it will be used when we hit the campaign trail,” he said.

