New surgery technique finds place in British journal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A recent study by five Kochi-based doctors on an innovative reconstruction technique in head and neck surgery that simplified the procedures was published in a British medical journal. According to the study, the new technique employed for selected defects of head and neck reduces the surgery time by at least four hours.

A team of surgeons led by Dr Shawn T Joseph and Dr Jose Tharayil, Dr Mihir Mohan, Dr Naveen B S and Dr Adharsh Anand of VPS Lakeshore Kospital, Kochi, authored the study, which was published in the ‘Journal of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery’ (JPRAS), popularly known as the British Journal of Plastic Surgery, on the new reconstruction method in its November issue.

The study describes a simplified reconstruction technique for various defects of head and neck areas like tongue, palate, jaw, voice box, windpipe, and upper part of the food pipe. The technique uses the tissue supplied by blood vessels of the neck and based in the facial artery.