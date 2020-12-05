Wayanad native held for duping students

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city police on Friday arrested a person who extorted money from several people promising them student visas to European and North American countries.

The accused Shihab, 29, of Sultan Bathery, was running a fake overseas education agency called C4Career Infinity Unity at MG Road. According to police, the accused collected money from students promising them seats in colleges in Canada, Denmark and Norway.

However, when none of the students received an offer letter from the said colleges, their parents lodged a complaint with the police. There are cases against Shihab in Thrissur and Wayanad too.