Arrest politically motivated: Ebrahim Kunju tells HC

The immediate provocation of the arrest is the election to the local bodies as well as to defend the onslaught on the government by the Opposition parties, including Indian Union Muslim League.

Published: 06th December 2020 04:34 AM

Former Kerala PWD Minister VK Ebrahim Kunju

Former Kerala PWD Minister VK Ebrahim Kunju. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former PWD minister Ebrahim Kunju has stated in his bail petition filed before the High Court that he was arrested in Palarivattom flyover scam for a political reason rather than for the purpose of investigation. According to him, the then works minister was not responsible for the award of contract or the execution of work undertaken by the department.

The sanction of advance to the construction company was formally approved when it reached his office, after being recommended by two IAS officers and routed through proper channels in the Secretariat, stated the petition. The court will consider the plea on Monday.According to Kunju, his arrest and judicial custody are causing huge damage to his political and social standing as well as that of his political party.

Even in the early stages of investigation, the leaders of CPM, especially in Ernakulam district, had been campaigning and putting pressure on the government and the officers of VACB for including him as an accused in the case. The immediate provocation of the arrest is the election to the local bodies as well as to defend the onslaught on the government by the Opposition parties, including Indian Union Muslim League.







