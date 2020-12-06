STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam has 665 new Covid cases, TPR down to 5.97%

The district saw 665 more people testing positive for Covid-19, of which 509 contracted the infection through local contact.

Published: 06th December 2020 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

For representational purposes (File photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Providing slight relief to authorities, the Covid-19 test positivity rate (TPR) in the district has come down to 5.97 per cent. As per the report of the state Covid review committee, the present TPR of the state is 9.95 per cent.“It is the coordinated efforts that have brought down the TPR in the district. In terms of testing as well, Ernakulam is at the top. The district has been achieving 93.6 per cent of its target in testing everyday. On Friday, 7,391 tests were conducted, out of the 7,900 tests targeted,” said Collector S Suhas. 

The district saw 665 more people testing positive for Covid-19, of which 509 contracted the infection through local contact. Six health workers and four migrant labourers were also among the newly infected. Sources of infection of 147 patients remained unknown. There were also 492 recoveries. Presently, the district has  8,146 active cases. Multiple cases were recorded in Payipra, Vazhakulam, Okkal, Tripunithura, Karukutty, Choornikkara, Piravom, Perumbavoor, Chengamanad, Rayamangalam, Kottuvally and Angamaly on the day. 

COVID TRACKER

New cases: 665
Persons added to hospital isolation: 113
Discharged from hospital isolation: 102
Persons at Covid care centres: 16
Persons added to home quarantine: 1,347
Released from home quarantine: 1,827
Calls received at call centre: 275
SO FAR
Total confirmed cases: 68,917
Active cases: 8,146
Recoveries: 61,036
Deaths: 238
People under home quarantine: 28,292

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam COVID 19
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp