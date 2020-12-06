Ernakulam has 665 new Covid cases, TPR down to 5.97%

KOCHI: Providing slight relief to authorities, the Covid-19 test positivity rate (TPR) in the district has come down to 5.97 per cent. As per the report of the state Covid review committee, the present TPR of the state is 9.95 per cent.“It is the coordinated efforts that have brought down the TPR in the district. In terms of testing as well, Ernakulam is at the top. The district has been achieving 93.6 per cent of its target in testing everyday. On Friday, 7,391 tests were conducted, out of the 7,900 tests targeted,” said Collector S Suhas.
The district saw 665 more people testing positive for Covid-19, of which 509 contracted the infection through local contact. Six health workers and four migrant labourers were also among the newly infected. Sources of infection of 147 patients remained unknown. There were also 492 recoveries. Presently, the district has 8,146 active cases. Multiple cases were recorded in Payipra, Vazhakulam, Okkal, Tripunithura, Karukutty, Choornikkara, Piravom, Perumbavoor, Chengamanad, Rayamangalam, Kottuvally and Angamaly on the day.
COVID TRACKER
New cases: 665
Persons added to hospital isolation: 113
Discharged from hospital isolation: 102
Persons at Covid care centres: 16
Persons added to home quarantine: 1,347
Released from home quarantine: 1,827
Calls received at call centre: 275
SO FAR
Total confirmed cases: 68,917
Active cases: 8,146
Recoveries: 61,036
Deaths: 238
People under home quarantine: 28,292