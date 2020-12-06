Ernakulam has 665 new Covid cases, TPR down to 5.97%

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Providing slight relief to authorities, the Covid-19 test positivity rate (TPR) in the district has come down to 5.97 per cent. As per the report of the state Covid review committee, the present TPR of the state is 9.95 per cent.“It is the coordinated efforts that have brought down the TPR in the district. In terms of testing as well, Ernakulam is at the top. The district has been achieving 93.6 per cent of its target in testing everyday. On Friday, 7,391 tests were conducted, out of the 7,900 tests targeted,” said Collector S Suhas.

The district saw 665 more people testing positive for Covid-19, of which 509 contracted the infection through local contact. Six health workers and four migrant labourers were also among the newly infected. Sources of infection of 147 patients remained unknown. There were also 492 recoveries. Presently, the district has 8,146 active cases. Multiple cases were recorded in Payipra, Vazhakulam, Okkal, Tripunithura, Karukutty, Choornikkara, Piravom, Perumbavoor, Chengamanad, Rayamangalam, Kottuvally and Angamaly on the day.

COVID TRACKER

New cases: 665

Persons added to hospital isolation: 113

Discharged from hospital isolation: 102

Persons at Covid care centres: 16

Persons added to home quarantine: 1,347

Released from home quarantine: 1,827

Calls received at call centre: 275

SO FAR

Total confirmed cases: 68,917

Active cases: 8,146

Recoveries: 61,036

Deaths: 238

People under home quarantine: 28,292