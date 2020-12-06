STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rebels likely to spoil Congress ‘party’ in Aluva

Though the party faces dissidence in six wards, its stranglehold remains, analysts say
 

Published: 06th December 2020 04:34 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Congress which ignored its allies and decided to field its own candidates in all the 26 divisions of Aluva municipality is facing stiff challenge from rebel candidates in the LSG election. However, the party is pinning its hopes on M O John, who is leading the contest this year. He was the municipal chairman of Aluva for 12 years. 

A party insider said that the experience of John will help Congress retain the local body this time.In 2015 election, two Congress rebels had won in Aluva. This time the Congress is facing threat from rebels, who were denied seats, in six wards.Meanwhile, Opposition LDF is trying to recapture the municipality by ending the 10-year rule of UDF.

The left parties are of the view that the dominance of UDF has diminished in the municipality. They also cite the decrease in the number of seats of the UDF in 2016 elections. The UDF which had won 23 out of 26 seats in 2010 could manage only 14 in the 2016 elections with a wafer thin margin. “This is a clear indication that the dominance of Congress in many wards is diminishing. Aluva has its own infrastructure and development issues, which were exposed during the floods of 2018. People need a change,” said an LDF leader. The CPM has fielded candidates in 19 wards while CPI is contesting in five seats and NCP and Kerala Congress (M) in one seat each.

The BJP-led NDA has fielded candidates in 16 wards this year, deciding not to contest in 10 wards where it does not have winning chances. The NDA is hopeful of winning at least five seats.Political analysts are of the opinion that many divisions in Aluva are still Congress bastions. “That is why the Congress didn’t give any seats to its allies in the municipality. That itself shows how confident they are. The LDF will have to really work hard if it wants to come to power,” they said.

