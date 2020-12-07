474 new Covid cases in district, 685 recoveries

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Sunday reported 474 new Covid cases, 360 of which were contracted through local transmission. Four health workers and five migrant labourers figured among the new cases, with the sources of infection in 107 cases remaining unknown. health officials said.

Besides, 685 patients recovered from the disease. As many as 7,928 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district. Multiple Covid cases were reported from Rayamangalam, Thrikkakara, Fort Kochi, Palluruthy, Angamaly, Kunnathunad, Kumbalangi, Koothattukulam, Nellikuzhy, North Paravoor and Vadakkekara.