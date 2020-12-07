STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
District Rural police round up 21 history-sheeters

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major crackdown on anti-social elements operating in rural parts of the district, nine habitual offenders had been arrested and locked away in the last two months alone,  according to a report from the Rural police. As many as 21 criminals had been jailed under the ‘Operation Dark Hunt’ drive launched by the Rural police after invoking Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA)  in the last one year.

KAAPA can be invoked against persons if there are cases pending against them before the various courts in the last seven years. Based on the report of the district police chief, KAAPA can be invoked. “Based on this, we have asked for a report of offenders from 34 stations in Aluva, Perumbavoor and Muvattupuzha subdivisions of the rural district. Those who have committed crimes earlier and habitual offenders will be subjected to a detailed investigation. Action will be taken based on the investigation report,” said K Karthick, district police (Rural) chief. 

Meanwhile, within a year 800 people with criminal antecedents were put on probation and 125 others involved in criminal activities put under surveillance. “The drive seems to have yielded positive results as the crime rate has declined.  Ernakulam Rural tops in the number of cases where KAAPA has been invoked,” said an officer.

