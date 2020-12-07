STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Navy holds outreach programmes for orphanages

The officers from the unit were deputed to visit various orphanages in the vicinity of Naval Base and sought their immediate requirements.

Published: 07th December 2020 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Commodore Anil Joseph, Commanding Officer, INS Venduruthy, and wife Jenny Susan Joseph give gifts to the children of orphanages as a goodwill gesture from the Navy on the occasion of Navy Week celebra

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the Navy Week Celebrations of the Southern Naval Command, an outreach programme for services to various orphanages was conducted by INS Venduruthy with an aim to reach out to the underprivileged sections of society.

The officers from the unit were deputed to visit various orphanages in the vicinity of Naval Base and sought their immediate requirements.

The orphanages visited by the Navy personnel were Don Bosco Sneha Bhavan (Thoppumpady), Nandhanam Balasadanam (Mattanchery), Don Bosco Valsalya Bhavan (Ponnurunni) and Crescent Girls Home (Mattanchery).

Due to Covid restrictions, no games, leisure activities etc were planned this year. A short film on Navy was screened and a motivational talk by Commodore Anil Joseph, Commanding Officer, INS Venduruthy was delivered to the inmates. It was followed by an interactive session between children and navy personnel.

There was an awareness session for children on the importance of keeping our environment healthy and pollution-free. As a goodwill gesture, the Navy presented Smart TVs to orphanages to help the children attend online classes in the time of Covid,  and various home appliances along with other grocery provisions.

Rising beyond the call of duty

The orphanages visited by the Navy personnel INS Venduruthy, included Don Bosco Sneha Bhavan (Thoppumpady), Nandhanam Balasadanam (Mattanchery), Don Bosco Valsalya Bhavan (Ponnurunni) and Crescent Girls Home (Mattanchery)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navy Week Celebrations INS Venduruthy
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp