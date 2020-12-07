Navy holds outreach programmes for orphanages

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the Navy Week Celebrations of the Southern Naval Command, an outreach programme for services to various orphanages was conducted by INS Venduruthy with an aim to reach out to the underprivileged sections of society.

The officers from the unit were deputed to visit various orphanages in the vicinity of Naval Base and sought their immediate requirements.

The orphanages visited by the Navy personnel were Don Bosco Sneha Bhavan (Thoppumpady), Nandhanam Balasadanam (Mattanchery), Don Bosco Valsalya Bhavan (Ponnurunni) and Crescent Girls Home (Mattanchery).

Due to Covid restrictions, no games, leisure activities etc were planned this year. A short film on Navy was screened and a motivational talk by Commodore Anil Joseph, Commanding Officer, INS Venduruthy was delivered to the inmates. It was followed by an interactive session between children and navy personnel.

There was an awareness session for children on the importance of keeping our environment healthy and pollution-free. As a goodwill gesture, the Navy presented Smart TVs to orphanages to help the children attend online classes in the time of Covid, and various home appliances along with other grocery provisions.

Rising beyond the call of duty

