Satyagraha by Jacobites in front of 52 churches

As part of the protest, a march by the members of the Jacobite faction was taken out to the 52 parishes taken over by the rival faction.

Published: 07th December 2020 04:22 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of strengthening the protest in Church dispute, the Jacobite faction has begun the first phase of the series of protests to be launched in the coming days. The members of the Jacobite faction staged a relay satyagraha in front of the 52 churches taken over by the Orthodox faction. The satyagraha was staged following Covid protocol.

“The protest was peaceful and was by adhering to social distancing. This is only a beginning of the series of the protest in the coming weeks. We were denied justice for too long. The state government should bring out an ordinance so that we do not lose any more of our churches,” said Metropolitan Thomas Mar Alexandrios, general convenor of the protest coordination committee of the church.

As part of the protest, a march by the members of the Jacobite faction was taken out to the 52 parishes taken over by the rival faction. On December 13, the Jacobites have decided to re-enter these parishes. The Church had decided to strengthen the protest after the conciliatory talks with the Chief Minister failed. The situation of the Kothamangalam Church, which can be taken over by the district administration anytime, is also crucial for the Church.

FAITH  MATTERS

The Church decided to intensify the protest after mediatory talks brokered by chief minister failed to break the deadlock
On December 13, Jacobite faithful have decided to re-enter the 52 parishes taken over by the rival Orthodox faction

