Woman who fell from highrise remains critical, inquiry runs into roadblock

KOCHI: The investigation into the incident in which a 55-year-old housemaid fell down from the sixth floor of a city apartment complex has run into a roadblock with the woman remaining in critical condition. Due to this, police are unable to record the statement of the woman and register a case in this connection.

Though Kumari, hailing from Salem in Tamil Nadu, is believed to have suffered the fall while attempting to lower herself to the ground with the help of sarees tied together, police haven’t ruled out the possibility of attempted murder.

“There are two things that make the case mysterious. If the woman wanted to leave the flat, she should have opened the door. Why did she have to make the attempt from the balcony, and that too from the sixth floor? Even the occupants of the flat are on the record stating that they don’t have any issue with the woman who rejoined work after several months. It is too early to arrive at conclusions. And quite premature to call it as an escape act,” said an officer. K Laljy, Assistant Commissioner, Ernakulam, said,” We are investigating the incident. Since the condition of the victim remains critical, her statement couldn’t be recorded. The actual trigger for the incident will be known only after we get her statement,” said the ACP.Assistant Commissioner Laljy said no contradictions had emerged during questioning of the flat owner and other occupants.

“Even they are clueless on the incident. They too had bolted the door to their rooms from inside before going to sleep. It is early to make assumptions. We are investigating the matter and are hopeful of cracking the mystery at the earliest,” he said.