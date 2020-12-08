278 test positive for Covid-19 in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A total of 278 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Monday. Of them, 203 contracted the virus through local transmission. Seven health workers are also among the infected. The sources of infection of 64 people remain unknown.

Multiple Covid cases have been reported from various regions, including Edathala, Thrikkakara, Pallipuram, Vennala, Udayamperoor, Kalamassery, Kothamangalam, Thripunithura, Thoppumpady, Pal luruthy, and Vyttila. The district also recorded 354 recoveries on the day.