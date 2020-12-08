Fall from highrise: Police accused of soft-pedalling investigation in case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Allegati ons are rife that city police are going slow in their investigation into the incident in which a 55-year-old housemaid fell down from the sixth floor of an apartment complex. It is alleged that police are delaying the probe to help the flat owner who had employed Kumari from Salem in Tamil Nadu as a maid. However, police officials denied the allegations and said they were waiting to collect the woman’s statement once her health improves.

“She is still critical. We are yet to collect statement from her,” said a police officer. “The woman hasn’t regained her consciousness. She has suffered serious head injuries and multiple fractures in the fall. A surgery has been scheduled for tomorrow,” said the spokesperson of the private hospital where the woman is admitted to. It is still a mystery why the woman took such a huge risk to exit the flat when the owner, his wife and children were in the house.

Police have taken statement from the owner, Imtiaz Ahamed. A group of human rights activists have come forward in support of the woman alleging the police have failed to inform her relatives after the incident. They alleged the police have not even conducted a forensic examination of the flat to collect evidence to corroborat e fl at owner’s statements.

The woman, who had earlier worked at the same flat till December 2019, returned last Sunday from Salem. According to preliminary probe, the woman used to sleep in the kitchen and close the door from inside. “As of now, we only have the version of the flat owner,” a police officer said.