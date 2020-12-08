LiteBreeze in club of great places to work

By Express News Service

KOCHI: LiteBreeze, a Swedish software company, has been certified as a great place to work by the Great Place to Work Institute, considered the international ‘Gold Standard’ when it comes to Workplace Culture Assessment. “Moving forward, along with being a great place of work, making LiteBreeze a socially conscious brand is important and we will soon build a strategy to include this as a company policy.

A post pandemic challenge will be to implement more team building activities so that our employees feel and stay connected and productive,” said Devi Mohan, LiteBreeze’s Recruitment and marketing manager. LiteBreeze’s founder and managing director David Claesson focused on creating a healthy and employee-friendly workplace over the last fifteen years. LiteBreeze has its offices in Sweden, and Kochi.

