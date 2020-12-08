STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Print industry booms amid poll campaign fervour

Cashing in on the opportunity, many units previously engaged in printing flex boards have shifted to paper printing over the last few days.

According to a rough estimate, more than 25,000 people found employment since the commencement of the poll campaign.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when almost every sector of the economy has recorded a revenue slump in the wake of the pandemic outbreak, the traditional printing industry is witnessing a surprising rise in business thanks to the impending local body elections. Strict directives by the election commission to adhere to green protocol during campaigning has meant that paper press units have registered business over `50 crore this poll season across the state. 

Cashing in on the opportunity, many units previously engaged in printing flex boards have shifted to paper printing over the last few days. “Ever since the announcement of lockdown, all of us have been out of work and many were forced to leave the business completely. Now, we are working overtime to finish maximum orders,” said Jibu P Jacob, a printing press owner in Kochi.

“The period taught us to look into alternative materials and techniques. Though we changed to polyester and cotton-based materials after the flex ban, we are hoping that the demand for paper printing will be high going forward,” he said. 

According to a rough estimate, more than 25,000 people found employment since the commencement of the poll campaign. “One printing unit employs up to eight workers. Gauging by that, the number of workers across the state will be around 8,000. If we take into consideration the workers who produce the wooden frames for posters and banners, the number will go beyond 25,000. The season has brought in a new-found vigour into the field,” said P P Ouseppachan, president, Sign Printing Industries Association (SPIA).

With the trend of flex printing loosing its sheen following the implementation of green regulations by the state government, many rued the lockdown came as a double whammy to the sector. “We had over 1,700 members in our association before lockdown. Many of them left the field after the government introduced the ban on flex printing. The remaining active players, running not more than 1,000 units, suffered gravely,” said Stephen Madavana, member, SPIA. Printing units under the association were previously garnering an annual business of over `1 crore. 

Bohar printing
Combining paper printing with cotton, the industry has introduced ‘Bohar,’ a new printing method developed recently. The eco-friendly technique employes a printing base made out of paper with a cotton backing. Compared to flex printing, bohar printing’s expense is low and ensures better clarity. The posters are biodegradable and can be burnt without smell.

