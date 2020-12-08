STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Smart way to park

The Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) is bringing to Kochi a new multi-level parking facility could ease the city’s parking woes

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Finding parking spots in Kochi has always been a headache for vehicle owners. Lack of proper space often forces them to resort to illegal parking on footpaths. Despite fines imposed by traffic police, motorists are left with no or little option to park their vehicles safely. But, thanks to the Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), Kochi will finally get its first Multi-Level Car Parking system soon. The facility is coming up near the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-Hed) building at Kacheripady Junction.

The `25-crore project will be executed by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Limited (NHIDCL). The proposed multi-level parking facility will cater to the increasing number of vehicles on road while also freeing up road space for non-motorised transport. Seven floors of the automated facility can accommodate 145 cars and ground-level parking will cater to the two-wheelers. “We have selected the NHIDCL, a wing of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways as the implementing agency. They have already started the tendering process. We hope to start the construction by January and finish it within a year,” said a CSML official.   

The project which was first mooted during the previous government’s ‘Partner Kerala’ scheme in 2014, was planned as a big-ticket project worth `44 crore. With an aim to facilitate 300 vehicles at a time, the earlier version of the project was approved by the state cabinet on January 13, 2016. Though Kochi Metro Rail Limited floated tenders thrice, the then implementing agency received no bidder for the facility.The revised project will only have the parking system, with passenger amenities like a waiting area, toilet complex, drinking water dispenser and a public information office. 

“NHIDCL will prepare the DPR and oversee the construction. We will give nine per cent of the total project cost to them as a fee for DPR. They will also look after the operation and maintenance of the system for the next five years. We are also planning to offer feeder services for the passengers from the facility to nearby locations,” said the official.

How does it work? 
A sensor positioned at the entry point will record the weight and dimensions of the arriving vehicle and suitable space will be allocated. After swiping the card provided at the entry point, the ramp from the allocated area will come to the ground floor. The vehicle owner can leave the vehicle and exit the ramp which will move upward and lock into the space allocated. While exiting, the driver will have to swipe the card at the out-booth which will indicate the location and entry time of the car and bring the vehicle to the ground level.

T’Puram Model
Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation has successfully implemented the multi-level parking facility in its vacant spaces, showing the way for other cities. The facility, built under the Central government’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation(AMRUT) scheme on the premises of the city corporation office in Palayam, was opened to the public back in October. The I5.64-crore project is a seven-storeyed car parking facility which accommodates 102 cars. The proposed I32-crore parking facility coming up in Palayam near Saphalyam Complex can accommodate 568 cars and 270 two-wheelers. Similar facilities will come up at Putharikandam and Medical College Junction too. Of this, 50 per cent of the cost was borne by the city Corporation, 30  by the central government, and 20 by the state government.

KMRL to have parking facility too
Much to the relief of motorists, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will also introduce two multi-level car parking systems at Aluva and Ernakulam South metro stations. The automated facilities will have 18 floors for parking. These projects are also being helmed by National Highways Infrastructure and Development Corporation (NHIDC). The tender process has started and the officials are expecting to start the construction soon. “KMRL is providing the fund and space for the facility. NHIDC will implement the project and we are hoping to wrap up the work within a year,” said a KMRL official.

