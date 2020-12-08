STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Up close and personal

Meet Pooja Jayan, a Qatar-based artist who transforms everyday accessories in to customised, personalised possessions with her skill

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Qatar-based Pooja Jayan knew she would never stray too far from art. Her degree in design was a culmination of years of familiarity with, and fondness for colours and canvases. Having taken up miniature painting as a way to broaden her skill set, the 24-year-old is now a professional artist transforming wallets, belts, cardholders, phone cases, bags and diaries of high-end brands like Louis Vuitton, Armani and Cartier into customised and truly unique possessions.

Working on leather surfaces, often with a limited area to work with, Pooja recreates favourite Disney and superhero characters of her clients in an exact likeness. For people who want a special twist to their expensive purchases, the self-taught artist comes up with an array of floral patterns. “I got into customisation because I realised that I could earn through it.

These days, people are not content with just owning a product from a luxury brand. They want their prized possessions to stand out from others in the same range. Brands like Fendi and Gucci have started customising products according to their customer’s wants but these items are marked at a much higher price than on-shelf ones which are already expensive. Not everyone can afford that so they come to me,” says Pooja.

Having chanced upon a niche opportunity, she completes as many as 200 customisation projects per month. “So far, I have worked on Louis Vuitton, Giorgio Armani, Faure le Page, Goyard, Hermes and Cartier products. Almost 75 per cent of the clients are women so they are interested in designs and caricatures which look aesthetic. So, flowers and butterflies are popular. Comic characters are the most asked for. Sometimes, they give me pictures of their pets and ask me to paint them. I also get requests to paint initials in different fonts,” adds Pooja who receives commissions through a company she is associated with in Doha.

She takes anywhere between two and three hours to finish one commission. Currently a full-time artist, Pooja works on six designs per day. “The paint used is one made specially for leather. It is called Angelus and has to be imported from the US. The response so far has been really encouraging. People are happy when they see a moment or picture close to their heart recreated,” says Pooja who eventually wants to branch out into making larger-scale murals.

